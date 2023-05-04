CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Buys $66,850.00 in Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $269.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on CSTR. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

