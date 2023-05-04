Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) were down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 55,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 408,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on CARS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Cars.com Stock Down 15.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Activity at Cars.com
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cars.com
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.