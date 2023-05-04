Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) were down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 55,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 408,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Stock Down 15.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

