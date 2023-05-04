Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.