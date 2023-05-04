Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $710,000 in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 19.69% of ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Stock Up 0.5 %

UPV stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

