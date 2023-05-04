Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

