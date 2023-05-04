Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

