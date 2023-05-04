Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.60% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EET. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth $897,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

EET opened at $48.36 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

