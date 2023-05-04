CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.