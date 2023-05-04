CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.58 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.64 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,893.19 or 0.99999752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0723079 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,840,386.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

