Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. 110,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,734. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CELH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

