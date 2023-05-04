Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CSR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -214.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

