Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Declares $0.04 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

