Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans $0.04 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.
Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 2,461,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
