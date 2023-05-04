Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans $0.04 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 2,461,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

