Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.