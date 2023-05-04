Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $379.70

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.70 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.21). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 341.20 ($4.26), with a volume of 224,711 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 368.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
