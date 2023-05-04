Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.79 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

CHKP opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

