Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,145. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

