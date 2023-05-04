China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.54

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 46659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

