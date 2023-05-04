Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.25. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 968 shares.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a bank holding company engaged in providing banking services. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments and general banking services that include checking, savings, and money market accounts, certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts, telebanking, and courier services.

