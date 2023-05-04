Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.71-1.76 EPS.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 84,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.94%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

