CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.55. CI Financial shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.93 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

