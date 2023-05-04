CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.41. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 22,625 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 target price on CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.