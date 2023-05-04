CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Lowered to $6.50

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
CI&T Price Performance
Shares of CINT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $17.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CI&T by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI&T by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 631,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
