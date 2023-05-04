Citizens Business Bank Acquires 23,140 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Citizens Business Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 975,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,204. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $129.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

