Citizens Business Bank Acquires New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.72.

V.F. Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 1,387,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,808,130. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.