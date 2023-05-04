Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 288,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 696,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

