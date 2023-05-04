Citizens Business Bank Decreases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Seagen by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.92. 346,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.43. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

