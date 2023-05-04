Citizens Business Bank Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $3,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.11. 1,412,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,524. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.