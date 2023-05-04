Citizens Business Bank Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

