Citizens Business Bank Has $4.22 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.80. 232,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.23.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.