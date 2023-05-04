Citizens Business Bank Has $4.79 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.40. 21,444,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,232,439. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

