Citizens Business Bank Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 398,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,002. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.