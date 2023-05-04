Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,267,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 90.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

