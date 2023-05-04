Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
NYSE CLH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76.
Insider Activity at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,118 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,267,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 90.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
