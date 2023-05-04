ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.