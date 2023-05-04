ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
