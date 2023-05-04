Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.08.

CLX stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.04. 2,336,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

