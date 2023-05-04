Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $634,950.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NET traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 9,897,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,560. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

