CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.21

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.21 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 132.80 ($1.66). CLS shares last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.66), with a volume of 218,599 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.55 million, a PE ratio of -622.86 and a beta of 0.86.

CLS Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. CLS’s payout ratio is -3,809.52%.

In other CLS news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862,000 ($2,326,336.83). In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($22,574.28). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,862,000 ($2,326,336.83). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,207 shares of company stock worth $186,230,061 in the last ninety days. 59.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

