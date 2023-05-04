CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $181.33 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,307,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,896,000 after purchasing an additional 543,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

