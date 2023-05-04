Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $50.97. Approximately 398,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 765,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

