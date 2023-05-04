Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 51job

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by equities research analysts at 51job in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

