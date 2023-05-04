Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. 4,007,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,112. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
