Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 5,369,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,987. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

