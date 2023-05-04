Coin98 Price Down 5.4% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $105.80 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009848 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

