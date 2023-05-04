Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 982 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.