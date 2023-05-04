Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.97

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 44190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $406,290. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

