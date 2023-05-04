Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter.

NULV opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

