Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

