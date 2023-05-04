Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 497,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

