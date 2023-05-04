Comparing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PROG and Upbound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than Upbound Group.

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PROG pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROG and Upbound Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $2.54 billion 0.54 $98.71 million $2.42 11.84 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.35 $12.36 million $0.20 134.25

PROG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upbound Group. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PROG has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG 4.70% 27.54% 10.51% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Summary

PROG beats Upbound Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

