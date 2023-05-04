Comparing Reed’s (REED) & Its Peers

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 536 968 69 2.59

Profitability

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $70.72 billion $444.42 million 17.17

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

